Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Body found in vehicle parked outside Ontario hospital, police investigating

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 1:05 pm
1 min read
Police say a body was found inside a vehicle outside Humber River Hospital’s ER Wednesday evening. The death remains under investigation. View image in full screen
Police say a body was found inside a vehicle outside Humber River Hospital’s ER Wednesday evening. The death remains under investigation. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle parked near the emergency department of Humber River Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police confirmed they were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Keele Street at around 6:36 p.m. for an “unknown trouble” call.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers arrived to find a deceased person inside a vehicle located near the hospital’s emergency entrance.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has taken over the investigation but said more details will only be released if the case is determined to be “criminal in nature.”

Trending Now

Police have not released the age or identity of the deceased, and it is not yet known how long the vehicle may have been parked in front of the hospital before emergency crews were notified.

Story continues below advertisement

Global has also reached out to Humber River Hospital for comment.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices