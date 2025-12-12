Body found in vehicle parked outside Ontario hospital, police investigating

See more sharing options

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle parked near the emergency department of Humber River Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police confirmed they were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Keele Street at around 6:36 p.m. for an “unknown trouble” call.

Officers arrived to find a deceased person inside a vehicle located near the hospital’s emergency entrance.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has taken over the investigation but said more details will only be released if the case is determined to be “criminal in nature.”

Police have not released the age or identity of the deceased, and it is not yet known how long the vehicle may have been parked in front of the hospital before emergency crews were notified.

Global has also reached out to Humber River Hospital for comment.