Oilers announce goalie swap with Penguins, acquire Tristan Jarry

The Edmonton Oilers are making a change in goal.

The club announced Friday that it has traded goaltender Stuart Skinner and defenceman Brett Kulak to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin.

Edmonton’s second-round draft selection in 2029 will also belong to the Penguins as part of the trade.

In a separate trade, the Oilers exchanged their third-round 2027 draft pick to the Nashville Predators for defenceman Spencer Stastney.

Jarry, 30, has previous experience playing in Edmonton as a member of the WHL’s Oil Kings for four seasons, including the 2014 Memorial Cup championship run. This year with the Penguins, he’s appeared in 14 games (starting 13) and recorded a 9-3-1 record, a .909 save percentage and 2.66 goals against average (GAA).

The Surrey, B.C., native is also a two-time NHL all-star and made an impact on the Penguins’ record books during his tenure in Pittsburgh, finishing third all-time in games played, wins and GAA, and fourth in save percentage, as well as tying for second place among Penguins goaltenders in shutouts.

Poulin, 24, was a first-round draft pick of the Penguins in 2019 and has spent most of the past five seasons with their AHL affiliate, recording 135 points in 207 games.

Twenty-five-year-old Stastney has appeared in 81 NHL games across four seasons with Nashville, spending the bulk of his pro career with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.