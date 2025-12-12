Thousands of dollars worth of Jellycat toys recovered after police raid Guelph home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they have recovered a large haul of stolen stuffed animals after investigating a series of thefts from a Kitchener business.

Police were first called to a store on Ottawa Street South after many Jellycat toys, popular plush animals known for their high price tags and collectability, were reported stolen on Oct. 25 and again on Dec. 6.

The merchandise was valued at roughly $2,000.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As the investigation expanded, officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Guelph on Dec. 9.

Inside, police say they found approximately 140 toy items, worth an estimated $7,500.

Investigators believe many of the trendy toys were stolen from multiple stores across southwestern Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

A 52-year-old Guelph woman has since been arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and trafficking in stolen property.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Kitchener on Jan. 12, 2026.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine how widespread the thefts may be and to identify additional retailers who may have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.