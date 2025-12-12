Thousands of dollars worth of Jellycat toys recovered after police raid Guelph home

Waterloo Regional Police say they have recovered a large haul of stolen stuffed animals after investigating a series of thefts from a Kitchener business.
Police were first called to a store on Ottawa Street South after many Jellycat toys, popular plush animals known for their high price tags and collectability, were reported stolen on Oct. 25 and again on Dec. 6.
The merchandise was valued at roughly $2,000.
Get breaking National news
As the investigation expanded, officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Guelph on Dec. 9.
Inside, police say they found approximately 140 toy items, worth an estimated $7,500.
Investigators believe many of the trendy toys were stolen from multiple stores across southwestern Ontario.
A 52-year-old Guelph woman has since been arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and trafficking in stolen property.
She is scheduled to appear in court in Kitchener on Jan. 12, 2026.
Police say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine how widespread the thefts may be and to identify additional retailers who may have been targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Comments