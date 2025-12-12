Leafs better defensively, but more work needed

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs limped out of the Bell Centre last month.

Toronto had just fallen 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens, owned the NHL’s worst goals-against average, and were a complete mess defensively.

Despite falling 3-2 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, the club has made inroads cleaning up its own end thanks to systematic tweaks and a renewed commitment to play harder without the puck — especially in the middle of the ice.

Head coach Craig Berube, however, still sees plenty of room for improvement.

“Third period … we didn’t come out and dictate how to play the game,” he said after watching the club blow a 2-0 lead and having to settle for a single point. “Turned pucks over, passive, we didn’t finish them off.”

The Maple Leafs had allowed an average of 3.73 goals per game following that Nov. 22 setback in Montreal that dropped their record to 9-10-3 on the season.

Since that disappointing performance — and an ugly start to the schedule — Toronto had gone from 32nd in overall GAA to 19th entering Thursday at 3.17.

The Maple Leafs remain below the playoff cut line in the jam-packed Eastern Conference standings, but are 5-1-2 over their last eight games, giving up just 13 goals in the process to sit 14-11-5 through 30 contests.

“Getting some great goaltending, but I think as well as on the defensive side of it,” Toronto captain Auston Matthews said. “We’re playing in pretty low-scoring games as of late. That’s a good sign for our group. You don’t want to give up much. It was obviously a bit of a struggle early on in the season.

“The fact that we’ve made progress in that department, and it’s showed true for the last week, 10 days, two weeks, whatever you want to call it, it’s been good for our group. Definitely got to stay on top of that.”

Third-string netminder Dennis Hildeby, who blanked the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 on Monday and finished with 29 saves against San Jose, said his teammates have put in a string of solid defensive performances in front of him with both Anthony Stolarz (upper body) and Joseph Woll (lower body) out injured.

“It helps me a lot,” he said. “It’s fun playing right now in front of these guys.”

But the job, as far as Berube is concerned, is far from complete. The final 20 minutes against San Jose is a prime example after the visitors tilted the ice and tied the game late in regulation.

“We’re not where we need to be,” he said. “We could be better. And third period, for me, shows that. Goalie out, we have an opportunity to get the puck out a couple times, we don’t do it. It’s things like that cost us.”

BLACK AND BLUE LINE

Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson left the game in the third period when Sharks winger Adam Gaudette landed on his left ankle.

Toronto is already down fellow top blueliners Chris Tanev (upper-body injury) and Brandon Carlo (lower-body injury). Berube said Thursday night the latter had surgery recently, but it wasn’t announced by the club at the time.

“He’s been great,” Berube said of Ekman-Larsson, who he said will be evaluated further. “He’ll be missed. Hopefully it’s not too bad, but he’s played great hockey for us.”

Matthews, meanwhile, is hoping for good news with the club already incredibly thin on the back end.

“He’s a big part of our team,” said the star centre. “A guy that brings a lot of experience.”

HITTING STRIDE

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander was moved to the third line alongside Dakota Joshua and Nicolas Roy with Bobby McMann serving a one-game suspension.

Berube was happy with his play — including two assists — against San Jose after going four straight contests without a point.

“The best game I’ve seen him play in a while,” said the coach. “He was engaged. When I see him skating and handling the puck and keeping the puck and doing things he did (Thursday) with the puck, I know he was ready to go.”

POWERING UP

Toronto connected on the man advantage when Matthews took a pass from Nylander in the second period to snap a 2-for-28 run.

“We were due for one,” Nylander said. “We should be able to score way more on the power play. But it was a confidence builder, and I thought we moved the puck pretty well.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.