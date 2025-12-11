Menu

Crime

Saskatoon cops warn of counterfeit cash reports

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 11, 2025 3:26 pm
1 min read
Canadian $100 bills are counted in this file photo. View image in full screen
Canadian $100 bills are counted in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Saskatoon police are urging to public to be cautious after counterfeit cash was found to have been used in multiple transactions, both at retail stores and in person-to-person sales.

Police said they’ve received eight reports of fraud involving counterfeit currency since November, including two separate incidents involving phoney $100 bills in the past few days.

To make sure you’re not receiving bad bills, police say businesses and individual residents should watch for security features on modern polymer bills, including a colourized, holographic portrait that changes colour when tilted, a transparent outline on the frosted maple leaf window, and raised ink on the large denomination number, as well as on “Bank of Canada” in both English and French.

Each bill, police said, should also have its own unique serial number.

Individuals doing buy-and-sell transactions are encouraged to use the Buy and Sell Exchange Zone at the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters.

Anyone who thinks they may have been scammed by fake cash is asked to call police at 306-975-8300.

GNM – New anti-counterfeiting measures being developed with the use of the Canadian Light Source
