Saskatoon cops warn of counterfeit cash reports

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are urging to public to be cautious after counterfeit cash was found to have been used in multiple transactions, both at retail stores and in person-to-person sales.

Police said they’ve received eight reports of fraud involving counterfeit currency since November, including two separate incidents involving phoney $100 bills in the past few days.

To make sure you’re not receiving bad bills, police say businesses and individual residents should watch for security features on modern polymer bills, including a colourized, holographic portrait that changes colour when tilted, a transparent outline on the frosted maple leaf window, and raised ink on the large denomination number, as well as on “Bank of Canada” in both English and French.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Each bill, police said, should also have its own unique serial number.

Individuals doing buy-and-sell transactions are encouraged to use the Buy and Sell Exchange Zone at the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who thinks they may have been scammed by fake cash is asked to call police at 306-975-8300.