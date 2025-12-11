Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shuffles cabinet

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2025 12:46 pm
1 min read
Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe during the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe during the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a big shakeup of his cabinet.

He’s bringing in many new faces while relieving Tim McLeod as head of public safety.

McLeod faced criticism from Denare Beach residents after half the community burned in a summer wildfire.

McLeod keeps his cabinet responsibilities as justice minister and government house leader.

Newcomer Mike Weger takes over public safety responsibilities as the head of a new portfolio titled Community Safety.

Chris Beaudry joins as the new minister in charge of energy and resources, while Travis Keisig, Daryl Harrison and Colleen Young are dropped from cabinet.

More coming.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

