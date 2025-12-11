Woman dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Thursday morning.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened near Homestead Road and Coronation Drive in Scarborough at around 8:22 a.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. Police said the woman later died from her injuries.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.