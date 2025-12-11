Menu

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Woman dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 11, 2025 11:15 am
1 min read
A closeup of the side of a Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Thursday morning.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened near Homestead Road and Coronation Drive in Scarborough at around 8:22 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. Police said the woman later died from her injuries.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

