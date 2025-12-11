Via Rail passengers stranded on train to Toronto for 13 hours finally out

Send this page to someone via email

The Via passenger rail service faced significant overnight disruptions across eastern Ontario after one of its trains suffered a mechanical failure near Brockville.

Passengers aboard Train 669 were reportedly stuck for over 13 hours after a “mechanical failure” occurred on the tracks. The issue also prompted delays to trains 48 and 54, according to a statement from Via Rail.

Rail officials said the incident caused extensive service impacts, with passengers experiencing hours-long delays in challenging weather conditions.

According to the operator, multiple attempts to repair the disabled train on site were unsuccessful.

Crews allowed passengers to disembark from the train and later carried out a full passenger transfer to move passengers into another working train to continue the journey.

The company said the process was completed safely and there were no reported injuries.

In a statement to Global News detailing the rescue operation, Via Rail said passengers from Train 669 were transferred to Train 54, while passengers from Train 54 were moved to Train 48.

Train 54 then departed as the new Train 669, arriving in Toronto with an 8.5-hour delay.

Train 48, which was deployed to support the rescue operation, remained in Brockville to secure the disabled train.

As of 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, after being detrained from Train 48 to the Brockville station, 114 passengers reboarded onto Train 50 en route to Ottawa, which arrived later in the afternoon.

Via Rail added that no buses were available in the region to provide alternative transportation.

Some passengers have voiced that although the process was safe, they literally felt left in the cold.

Tom Williams, a passenger aboard Train 669, posted on social media to say he had to catch an intercity bus after the train broke down.

“Nice little -10 trek to grab the Megabus after we were left to fend for ourselves,” he said in a post on X.

Another individual, Alan Drummond, criticized Via’s communication.

“My daughter has been stuck on a train in Brockville since 9PM! She left Toronto at 17:30! I waited at the Smiths Falls station for six hours before I gave up! No word as to when she will get home,” he said in a post on X.

The company said they “sincerely apologize” and are issuing refunds and credits.

“All affected customers will receive a full refund and a 100% travel credit,” the company said in a statement.

Staff worked through the night to support passengers as temperatures dropped and conditions deteriorated.

Incidents of this kind are “very rare,” the rail service noted, but acknowledged that “even one such experience is too many.”

A comprehensive review of the mechanical failure is now underway to determine the cause and identify ways to strengthen both operations and emergency response procedures.

Passengers can continue to track service updates and real-time train movements through the operator’s online tracking tools.