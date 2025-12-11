Quebec government reaches agreement in principle with family doctors

Quebec has reached an agreement in principle with its family doctors.
The province has also agreed to postpone the application of contentious legislation designed to impose a new remuneration system on doctors.
The Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec says the two sides agreed to the deal after a negotiation blitz and a meeting between its president and Premier François Legault.
The group says it welcomes the agreement in principle, which it described as an important step in a difficult context.
The details of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed the government will table a bill to push back the application of Bill 2 until Feb. 28. in order to allow amendments to be made.
