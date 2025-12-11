Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec government reaches agreement in principle with family doctors

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2025 10:40 am
1 min read
Marc-Andre Amyot, president of the Quebec federation representing general practitioners, FMOQ, shakes hand as people demonstrate against a legislation that changes doctors conditions in front of the legislature in Quebec City, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot The Canadian Press. View image in full screen
Marc-Andre Amyot, president of the Quebec federation representing general practitioners, FMOQ, shakes hand as people demonstrate against a legislation that changes doctors conditions in front of the legislature in Quebec City, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot The Canadian Press. JQB
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec has reached an agreement in principle with its family doctors.

The province has also agreed to postpone the application of contentious legislation designed to impose a new remuneration system on doctors.

The Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec says the two sides agreed to the deal after a negotiation blitz and a meeting between its president and Premier François Legault.

The group says it welcomes the agreement in principle, which it described as an important step in a difficult context.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The details of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed the government will table a bill to push back the application of Bill 2 until Feb. 28. in order to allow amendments to be made.

Click to play video: 'More doctors speak out against Québec’s controversial Bill 2'
More doctors speak out against Québec’s controversial Bill 2
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices