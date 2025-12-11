3rd person charged in quadruple homicide in Saskatchewan

RCMP have charged a third person with murder in the deaths of four people on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Two men and two women were killed in February on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, east of Regina.
Mounties say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
They say the boy has also been charged with one count of attempted murder over an altercation with a fifth person.
A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested in February and were also charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
The victims were identified as 34-year-old Tracey Hotomani, 51-year-old Terry Jack, 44-year-old Sheldon Quewezance and 47-year-old Shauna Fay.
