Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3rd person charged in quadruple homicide in Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2025 6:33 am
1 min read
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP have charged a third person with murder in the deaths of four people on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Two men and two women were killed in February on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, east of Regina.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mounties say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

They say the boy has also been charged with one count of attempted murder over an altercation with a fifth person.

Trending Now

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested in February and were also charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

The victims were identified as 34-year-old Tracey Hotomani, 51-year-old Terry Jack, 44-year-old Sheldon Quewezance and 47-year-old Shauna Fay.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices