Consumer

Air Transat says flight cancellations capped at 18 after strike averted

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Transat strike averted, tentative deal reached with pilots hours before strike deadline'
Air Transat strike averted, tentative deal reached with pilots hours before strike deadline
Air Transat and the union representing its pilots have reached a tentative deal just hours before Wednesday's 3 am strike deadline, The deal means flights won't be grounded during this busy holiday season, a big relief for customers. Lexy Benedict reports.
Air Transat says it managed to cap its flight cancellations at just 18 as it prepared for a possible strike that has now been averted.

Transat A.T. Inc., which owns the airline, says the suspended flights included destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Peru as well as London, Paris, Spain and Portugal.

All 18 were either to or from Toronto or Montreal and scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday.

The cancellations came as part of a wind-down in preparation for a potential strike early Wednesday morning.

Transat and the union representing its 750 pilots said they’d reached a tentative deal Tuesday evening, though no details were released.

The labour dispute would have marked the third strike in a year and a half in Canada’s airline sector, as workers seek to make gains that match those achieved elsewhere in North America amid the rising cost of living.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

