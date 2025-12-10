At least 30 cats die in ‘heartbreaking’ fire at Ontario animal sanctuary

Send this page to someone via email

The Fort Erie fire department says at least 30 cats died after a tragic fire at an animal sanctuary in a rural area of Welland, Ont.

Fire Chief Mark Schmitt told Global News a fire broke out Sunday at around 12:50 a.m. at Happy Days Sanctuary on Burger Road.

The fire was found in the basement of the house, Schmitt said, specifically in the mechanical room, and was contained in that room.

Firefighters had to rescue 12 other cats, he said.

He also said there were an additional 30 or more cats that were unharmed as they were housed in an outbuilding on the property.

“This was a typical first-alarm fire response for Fort Erie,” Schmitt said. “It was a rural location, which included two tankers on the initial response. Additional resources were requested from the municipal bylaw, the local animal control officers and the provincial animal welfare officer.”

There was only one other minor injury sustained by a volunteer at the sanctuary, the chief said.

Happy Days Sanctuary said in an initial Facebook post that it was a “heartbreaking day.”

“Despite immediate response, some of our precious cats have tragically passed away from smoke inhalation,” the sanctuary said.

The sanctuary said in an updated Facebook post on Tuesday that they are grieving the loss of 31 cats, and “caring for the 12 survivors who are recovering with us.”

“We also want everyone to know that we have many other cats who live in a separate buildings at the sanctuary — they are safe and still receiving daily love and care, along with our goats, ducks, geese and chickens,” the sanctuary said.

Happy Days Sanctuary said a GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds to help rebuild part of the sanctuary damaged by the fire. As of Wednesday morning, almost $7,000 has been raised with a goal of $28,000.