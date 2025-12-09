What to know before gifting a pet this holiday season

There’s no doubt about it, the idea of a cuddly new kitty or a playful pup this Christmas is more than exciting. With snowfall outside, why wouldn’t you warm up with a new pet this holiday season?
Regina Cat Rescue says it’s not as easy as you may think to adopt a new cat, though, saying the vet bills, maintenance upkeep and not to mention the shy demeanour of a cat who is adjusting to its new environment can be a bit of a reality check.
Meanwhile, Regina’s Humane Society says they’re looking forward to getting their pets adopted this season, but want to make sure owners are prepared to stick around for the highs and lows.
