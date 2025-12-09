Menu

Lifestyle

What to know before gifting a pet this holiday season

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 9:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Here’s what you need to know before committing to a pet this holiday'
Here’s what you need to know before committing to a pet this holiday
WATCH: It can be tempting to commit to a pet as a holiday gift this season, but before taking the leap of faith, here are some things to consider.
There’s no doubt about it, the idea of a cuddly new kitty or a playful pup this Christmas is more than exciting. With snowfall outside, why wouldn’t you warm up with a new pet this holiday season?

Regina Cat Rescue says it’s not as easy as you may think to adopt a new cat, though, saying the vet bills, maintenance upkeep and not to mention the shy demeanour of a cat who is adjusting to its new environment can be a bit of a reality check.

Meanwhile, Regina’s Humane Society says they’re looking forward to getting their pets adopted this season, but want to make sure owners are prepared to stick around for the highs and lows.

More details in the video above.

