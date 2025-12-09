Toronto police responding to ‘medical complaint’ now probing suspicious death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after officers responded to a “medical complaint” and found a deceased woman in the city’s Wychwood neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police media relations officer Laurie McCann, officers had responded to the medical complaint in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Rushton Road at 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Upon arrival, police, fire and paramedics found a 79-year-old woman, who they pronounced dead.

“This has been deemed a suspicious death at this time,” McCann wrote in an email. “The investigation is active and ongoing, and the homicide unit is monitoring.”

—With files from Global News’ Lexy Benedict