Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police responding to ‘medical complaint’ now probing suspicious death

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 5:25 pm
1 min read
Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death in the Wychwood neighbourhood on Dec. 9, 2025. View image in full screen
Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death in the Wychwood neighbourhood on Dec. 9, 2025. Lexy Benedict/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after officers responded to a “medical complaint” and found a deceased woman in the city’s Wychwood neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police media relations officer Laurie McCann, officers had responded to the medical complaint in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Rushton Road at 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Upon arrival, police, fire and paramedics found a 79-year-old woman, who they pronounced dead.

Trending Now

“This has been deemed a suspicious death at this time,” McCann wrote in an email. “The investigation is active and ongoing, and the homicide unit is monitoring.”

With files from Global News’ Lexy Benedict

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices