Toronto police responding to ‘medical complaint’ now probing suspicious death

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after officers responded to a “medical complaint” and found a deceased woman in the city’s Wychwood neighbourhood.
According to Toronto police media relations officer Laurie McCann, officers had responded to the medical complaint in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Rushton Road at 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, police, fire and paramedics found a 79-year-old woman, who they pronounced dead.
“This has been deemed a suspicious death at this time,” McCann wrote in an email. “The investigation is active and ongoing, and the homicide unit is monitoring.”
—With files from Global News’ Lexy Benedict
