Dennis Hildeby stepping up for Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Dennis Hildeby is a goaltender of few words — very few words.

Whether it’s in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ locker room with teammates or when speaking in front of a wall of cameras and microphones to reporters, the soft-spoken Swede doesn’t say a whole lot.

Hildeby, however, has been making a loud statement on the ice.

The hulking rookie with just a handful of NHL games under his belt before this season — and No. 4 on the depth chart at one point earlier in the fall — has stepped up in a big way for injury-hit Toronto.

Hildeby was perfect in making 29 saves Monday to pick up his first NHL shutout in the Maple Leafs’ hard-fought, grind-it-out 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pressed into service with both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll out, Hildeby has given Toronto (14-11-4) solid performances under tough circumstances.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it,” said the six-foot-seven, 231-pound netminder. “Easier said than done, but at the end of the day, it’s what I’ve been dreaming of since I started playing hockey. Just got to remind yourself of that and have a lot of fun … and just compete.”

Hildeby improved to 2-2-2 to go along with a sparkling .936 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average across nine appearances in 2025-26.

“He’s trusting his ability and his size and staying pretty calm and cool in net,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. “His puck play’s been good, but overall his mindset is really good.”

Stolarz hasn’t suited up since Nov. 11 because of an upper-body injury, while Woll left Thursday’s game after two periods with a lower-body ailment. The latter isn’t expected to be out of action long, but the crease is Hildeby’s for now.

Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly, who scored the winner Monday, said composure and work ethic stand out as Hildeby — with six NHL games coming into training camp — quietly goes about his business.

“He’s a routine guy,” Rielly said. “He’s got a nice way about him. He’s very focused. He’s done a great job. We’re very happy for him.”

The Maple Leafs have been much better defensively over the last stretch, including their current 4-0-1 run, by limiting the opposition’s ability to get to the centre of the ice. That improved structure is no doubt significant, but Hildeby has also now stopped 107 of the last 110 shots he’s faced.

“Just getting a little bit more comfortable,” Toronto blueliner Jake McCabe said. “He’s been rock solid.”

Hildeby saved the puck from his first clean sheet Monday.

“Feels good,” he said. “It’s something you’ll look back to (at) the end of your career, I guess. And I believe my father is very happy about that right now.”

So was his dad, Tomas, watching back in Sweden given the time difference?

“Probably,” Hildeby said with a smile. “He’ll make it work.”

CLIMBING THE LADDER

Rielly recorded the 16th game-opening goal of his career to move within one of Tim Horton (17) for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list among defencemen. Borje Salming (27), Bryan McCabe (22) and Hap Day (21) round out the top three.

PONTUS HOMECOMING

Lightning winger Pontus Holmberg, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Leafs in 2018 and played 200 combined regular-season and playoff games for the club, suited up against Toronto for the first time.

“I love that kid,” Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said following his team’s morning skate. “His strength on his skates (with) the puck … you can’t take it from him. When you need to kill another team’s momentum, just put it on his stick and he’ll do it all by himself.

“He’s a competitor, he’s big, he’s strong and he’s the foundation of a really good line for us that may not score every single night, but they can tilt the ice. He’s a big part of it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2025.