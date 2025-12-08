Lethbridge man, 21, accused of trying to murder twin brother

Send this page to someone via email

A young man in Lethbridge accused of trying to kill his twin brother has been charged with attempted murder.

The Lethbridge Police Service said officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, to reports of a stabbing at a home along Lakemount Boulevard South.

Police arrived to find a 21-year-old man injured and in medical distress. He was taken by EMS to hospital, and has since been released and is recovering.

Another man was arrested without incident on the scene. A knife, believed to have been used in the attack, was seized from the home.

Police said further investigation determined two brothers had been involved in an argument that escalated to a physical altercation.

Evidence was obtained indicating the accused stabbed the victim multiple times and believed he had killed him, police said.

Bayley Nathaniel Minoose, 21, of Cardston, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Minoose remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.