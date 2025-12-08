With 185 days to FIFA World Cup, Vancouver’s unhoused, accommodations face questions

It is 185 days until the FIFA World Cup.

Organizers in Vancouver say they are in the home stretch of preparations.

The training field renovations at Killarney Park are 95 per cent finished and upgrades are being made to BC Place, including a new scoreboard, more elevators and switching out the turf for grass.

However, there are still many plans to be implemented.

“One of the things that we take very seriously is that when major sporting events like this come to our jurisdictions, we need to make sure that we take care of the most vulnerable people,” Jessie Adcock with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Vancouver host committee said.

“We have a human rights action plan that’ll be shared in the new year, and within that, we will lay out the measures that we’re taking to protect all of those that are the most vulnerable in the city. And in that area there is currently no plan to displace anybody.”

Previously, the City of Vancouver announced that there would be a zone around BC Place Stadium that would include road closures, FIFA World Cup-branded decorations and local traffic only zones.

The zone, known as a Controlled Area, will be a two-kilometre radius around the station, turning some streets into pedestrian-only routes and all security screening and entrance into the stadium will be on Pacific Boulevard.

TransLink bus routes will also be affected.

Adcock said their objective is to make sure that they maintain safety and security around the stadium.

“Most of the impacts will be on match days,” she said.

“We are trying to minimize impacts on non-match days. So it’ll be those seven days in and around the match times. And now that we know what times those matches are, not only just ourselves, but the community can also plan around that.

“We now know whether it’s a nighttime match on that day, an afternoon match, or a morning match. And we got a great mix of all of those times. And so that will allow us the next 185 days to plan around that.”

There are questions about accommodations as well, but Adcock said that they have been working with Destination BC and Destination Vancouver and their calculations show that there are enough accommodations across the region and in other areas of the province to satisfy the demand.

“Like with any other global city, obviously, you know, some of the rates do obviously come at a premium if you travel to other global cities,” she said.

“That said, our existing short-term rental regulations do permit people in the City of Vancouver to rent out their principal residence under 90 days. And the event falls well within that window. And in other jurisdictions outside of Vancouver, the same regulations apply, and it doesn’t have to be your principal residence, so long as you have the right business licence from your local community, as well as a provincial licence. So there is very much an opportunity for folks to also supplement any of the hotel rooms with that short-term rental accommodation.”

Organizers are assuring that everything will be ready when FIFA and world soccer fans come to town.

The first game at BC Place Stadium will be on June 13, 2026.