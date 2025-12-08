Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Winnipeg business owner concerned about impact of proposed safe consumption site

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 8, 2025 3:38 pm
2 min read
The Manitoba government is looking for community feedback on its proposed Henry Avenue safe consumption site.
The Manitoba government is looking for community feedback on its proposed Henry Avenue safe consumption site. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government is planning community meetings this week about another potential location for a supervised drug consumption site.

Initial plans for the site to be located at 200 Disraeli Fwy. were scrapped after area residents raised concerns, including that the site was near a local high school.

An in-person meeting is planned for Tuesday evening at Siloam Mission to discuss the proposed new site — several blocks away at 366 Henry Ave.

A second meeting, to be held virtually, is planned for Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it intends to have the site — which will not supply drugs, but will give users a safe place to inject substances with staff on hand to respond to overdoses and provide resources to people who want treatment — up-and-running in January.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Addictions minister Bernadette Smith said Friday that the site is being developed with the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, and that the new proposed location is well beyond 250 metres away from schools and child care facilities.

A local business owner whose office is next door to the proposed site says he was shocked to hear about the choice of location, and has reached out to Smith with safety concerns for his workers and for the neighbourhood at large.

“I just got a call this morning from somebody who asked me about this, who lives on Laura Street,” Ed Gallos of Master Roofing told 680 CJOB’s The Jim Toth Show.

“(That’s) 300 yards away — not even that. A two- or three-minute walk. I feel sorry for those folks if this site gets put in place here.”

Gallos said he intends to make his concerns heard at Thursday’s virtual meeting, and that he’s uncomfortable with the timing of the announcement, which coincided with the start of the legislature’s winter break.

Trending Now

“The lack of transparency with the government doing this thing… was it a coincidence that they just announced this after they went on recess?” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m worried about my property value, I’m worried about the safety of my employees’ possessions — not necessarily my employees themselves, although that might be an issue going forward.”

In a statement about the proposed site Friday, Smith called the creation of the facility an important element of the province’s harm-reduction strategy.

“The proposed supervised consumption site… is located where people need the services,” she said.

“Open drug use is happening in the streets, in parks and the bathrooms of local businesses. When people use drugs in public, their safety and the safety of the community is being compromised.”

Both public sessions are being facilitated by local research firm PRA, and will be held from 6-8 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba informs residents of revised location for supervised drug consumption site'
Manitoba informs residents of revised location for supervised drug consumption site

 

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices