Health

Manitoba informs residents of revised location for supervised drug consumption site

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
The legislative assembly during the first session of the 43rd Manitoba legislature at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
The legislative assembly during the first session of the 43rd Manitoba legislature at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Manitoba government appears to have chosen a new location for its proposed supervised drug consumption site.

The government backed off its initial site, east of Main St. in Winnipeg’s inner city, after local residents raised several concerns including the site’s proximity to a high school.

People who live and work in the area have been invited to consultation meetings about a new site several blocks away at 366 Henry Ave., west of Main. St.

It’s next door to a roofing business, where company president Ed Gallos says he has concerns about the safety of his workers and people who visit his property.

The NDP government has said it plans to have the site up and running in January.

The supervised consumption site will not supply drugs, but will allow people to inject drugs with staff on hand to respond to overdoses and guide people toward treatment.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier says proposed supervised consumption site will be changed'
Manitoba premier says proposed supervised consumption site will be changed
© 2025 The Canadian Press

