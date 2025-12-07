Surrey police say a 9-year-old has died after collision with large vehicle

Police in Surrey, B.C. say that the nine-year-old child involved in a vehicle collision Friday afternoon has died.
Surrey Police Service says in a statement released Sunday morning that the child died following a collision with what police say was a large cube van-style vehicle.
The statement says that the investigation into the collision continues, and that the driver of the vehicle is co-operating with investigators.
Officials say they do not believe that impairment played a factor.
Friday’s collision happened around 2:35 p.m. near an elementary school in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, and police say the child underwent life-saving efforts at a local hospital, with the death announced Sunday morning.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey Police Service.
