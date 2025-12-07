Surrey police say a 9-year-old has died after collision with large vehicle

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Surrey, B.C. say that the nine-year-old child involved in a vehicle collision Friday afternoon has died.

Surrey Police Service says in a statement released Sunday morning that the child died following a collision with what police say was a large cube van-style vehicle.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The statement says that the investigation into the collision continues, and that the driver of the vehicle is co-operating with investigators.

Officials say they do not believe that impairment played a factor.

Friday’s collision happened around 2:35 p.m. near an elementary school in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, and police say the child underwent life-saving efforts at a local hospital, with the death announced Sunday morning.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey Police Service.