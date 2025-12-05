Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Canada removes Syria from list of foreign state supporters of terrorism

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 5:18 pm
1 min read
Syria holds first election since dictator Assad’s fall
RELATED: Syria holds first election since dictator Assad's fall – Oct 5, 2025
Share

Canada has removed Syria from its list of foreign state sponsors of terrorism, federal ministers announced Friday, marking a major change in policy toward the Middle Eastern country.

Ottawa has also removed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group that led a rebel takeover last year, from its list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code, a joint statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said.

“These decisions were not taken lightly; the safety and security of Canadians will remain paramount for the Government of Canada,” the statement says.

More to come…

