Canada removes Syria from list of foreign state supporters of terrorism

Canada has removed Syria from its list of foreign state sponsors of terrorism, federal ministers announced Friday, marking a major change in policy toward the Middle Eastern country.

Ottawa has also removed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group that led a rebel takeover last year, from its list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code, a joint statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said.

“These decisions were not taken lightly; the safety and security of Canadians will remain paramount for the Government of Canada,” the statement says.

More to come…