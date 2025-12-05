Canada removes Syria from list of foreign state supporters of terrorism

Canada has removed Syria from its list of foreign state sponsors of terrorism, federal ministers announced Friday, marking a major change in policy toward the Middle Eastern country.
Ottawa has also removed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group that led a rebel takeover last year, from its list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code, a joint statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said.
“These decisions were not taken lightly; the safety and security of Canadians will remain paramount for the Government of Canada,” the statement says.
More to come…
