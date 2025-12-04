Filipino BC defends funds distribution with former board members calling for transparency

Send this page to someone via email

Four former Filipino BC board directors are calling for immediate and full financial transparency from the organization regarding all funds raised for the April 26 Lapu Lapu Day Festival tragedy.

They said some families have reported they are still waiting months and have not received any meaningful assistance.

Lina Vargas was on the board for almost two years and told Global News that accountability and transparency are fundamental rights for all community members.

“During the Lapu Lapu (event), I stayed with all my volunteers until 3 a.m. just to clean up every, and I witness, you know, those people who are a victim, so that’s really disturbing for us to not know what’s going on,” she said.

Eleven people were killed and dozens more were injured when an SUV drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival on April 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised following the incident and in November, the Filipino community said it is closer than ever in the decades-long push for a Filipino cultural centre.

“Perhaps if we had a home, things might have been a little bit different in this healing process,” Warren Dean Flandez with the Filipino Legacy Society told Global News at that time.

In a statement, Filipino BC said the four people who signed a letter calling for more transparency are no longer board members or “in good standing” of the Filipino Canadian Community and Cultural Society of British Columbia.

Vargas said she does not like that accusation.

“I never received any penny, you know, because for the dream that we are all in this together to work all together for the benefits of everybody,” she said. “So, for me, sorry to say, I don’t like that accusation. I love these people.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Filipino BC said the Canadian Red Cross and United Way BC were the agencies responsible for collecting and distributing community donations, as they have extensive experience doing so.

2:50 Lapu Lapu victim speaks to Global News

RJ Aquino, chair of Filipino BC, said they welcome any call for transparency and strong government.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the days immediately following the tragedy, Filipino BC intentionally turned away donations until our formal partnerships with United Way and the Red Cross were fully established, and that deliberate decision was made to ensure that any and all community contributions were handled responsibly with proper oversight and within systems designed for emergency and disaster response,” he said.

The latest report from United Way shows that $1.5 million in funds have been distributed to date, with $1.57 million in funds raised.

The report also states that almost $500,000 was given directly to Filipino BC.

“The way these funds are handled cannot be addressed publicly due to privacy laws, confidentiality obligations and ethical standards that protect victims and families, and we, all of our reporting and the reporting of our partners is aligned with the legal requirements of the Income Tax Act and the Societies Act,” Aquino said.

“And these frameworks guide how registered organizations document, track and publicly report financial activity. So in response, our accountant has formally responded to the former director’s letter, ensuring that their financial questions were addressed through proper professional channels.”

Aquino added that while he could not provide specifics, he said some of the funds went to things like medical and dental work needed for the victims, housing support, income support and food. He said they did not disburse any cash directly.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re doing everything by the book,” he added.

“And again, we welcome any call for transparency and appreciate the opportunity to clarify our work. And while our work and our focus remains on the victims and families and witnesses, there are over 70 individuals and families that we continue to support with complex case management and systems navigation support.”

The four former directors are calling on Filipino BC to release:

A full accounting of all funds raised for Lapu-Lapu Day victims, including totals received through partners, third parties, and online donations. A complete list of all disbursements, including recipients, dates, purposes, and amounts. A breakdown of all payments to contractors, staff, consultants, volunteers, and related parties. Disclosure of salaries, stipends, honoraria, reimbursements, and expenses paid from victim-support funds. Details of the decision-making process used to determine eligibility and levels of support. Confirmation that no funds were diverted to unrelated activities, political advocacy, personal benefit, or disproportionate administrative overhead. Copies of all board approvals, minutes, and resolutions related to fundraising and distribution. Financial statements for all relevant fiscal years, including any audits or review engagements. Documentation of financial controls used to safeguard donations. Records of complaints or disputes raised by victims, donors, or partners — and how these concerns were addressed. Clarification on any remaining undistributed funds, including reasons and a distribution timeline.

Filipino BC said it will be publishing a report next week detailing all the work that has been done.

Story continues below advertisement

United Way will also release a report in the New Year.