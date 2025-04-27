Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police to speak live on Lapu Lapu Day festival tragedy

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 27, 2025 11:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Watch the latest update live from Vancouver police.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police will provide a live update on Sunday morning following a deadly incident on Saturday night at the Lapu Lapu festival.

Interim Chief Const. Steve Rai will speak at 9 a.m. PT. His comments will be broadcast live.

Chaos broke out at the festival around 8 p.m. when, according to witnesses, a black Audi SUV drove through the crowd. A 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene.

Vancouver police confirmed that at least nine people are dead, including a child, and at least six others are injured.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators have yet to confirm the exact numbers of injuries, saying at a midnight media conference that it would be unfair to speculate as the victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the region.

Click to play video: 'Police provide update after car drives into crowd at Vancouver street festival'
Police provide update after car drives into crowd at Vancouver street festival
Trending Now

Lapu Lapu Day was officially declared in B.C. on April 27, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The festival celebrates the enduring impact of Filipino values, notably the spirit of Bayanihan – the collective community effort — on the Vancouver community.

This story will be updated following the 9 a.m. PT press conference.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices