Vancouver police to speak live on Lapu Lapu Day festival tragedy

Vancouver police will provide a live update on Sunday morning following a deadly incident on Saturday night at the Lapu Lapu festival.
Interim Chief Const. Steve Rai will speak at 9 a.m. PT. His comments will be broadcast live.
Chaos broke out at the festival around 8 p.m. when, according to witnesses, a black Audi SUV drove through the crowd. A 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene.
Vancouver police confirmed that at least nine people are dead, including a child, and at least six others are injured.
Investigators have yet to confirm the exact numbers of injuries, saying at a midnight media conference that it would be unfair to speculate as the victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the region.
Lapu Lapu Day was officially declared in B.C. on April 27, 2023.
The festival celebrates the enduring impact of Filipino values, notably the spirit of Bayanihan – the collective community effort — on the Vancouver community.
This story will be updated following the 9 a.m. PT press conference.
