Traffic

Low Level Bridge closed this weekend as city wraps rehabilitation work

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 4, 2025 6:11 pm
2 min read
One lane on the low level bridge is closed because of damage that cannot be repaired until the weather improves. On Jan. 16, 2020 was in the middle of a deep freeze. View image in full screen
FILE: The Low Level Bridge in Edmonton's river valley on January 16, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News
Rehabilitation work on the southbound side of the Low Level Bridge is almost done, but before construction wraps up, the bridge in Edmonton’s river valley needs to be closed to traffic this upcoming weekend.

The Low Level Bridge will be closed to all traffic from the evening of Friday, Dec. 5 until the evening of Sunday, Dec. 7, in order for crews to safely remove the temporary traffic crossovers used during construction.

Then, from Dec. 8 to 13, single-lane closures on southbound traffic are planned from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for median barrier installation and line painting.

The northbound traffic detour to the James MacDonald/98 Avenue Bridge that has been in place since the summer will remain in place for now.

The City of Edmonton said construction is expected to be completed ahead of schedule, with northbound and southbound traffic fully restored in the coming weeks.

People walking and cycling can continue to use the sidewalk on the northbound Low Level Bridge to cross the river. The shared pathway under the bridges will also remain open.

Click to play video: 'Questions about rehabilitating vs. replacing Low Level Bridge'
Questions about rehabilitating vs. replacing Low Level Bridge

Since July, the city has been rehabilitating the bridge to extend the structure’s lifespan.

The Low Level is actually two different bridge decks built at different times: the northbound span was constructed in 1900 and as Edmonton’s oldest river crossing bridge, is a historic structure.

The Low Level southbound was constructed in 1949 and underwent its most recent major rehabilitation in 1994, so after 30 years it was due for rehabilitation.

The northbound bridge underwent its most recent major rehabilitation in 2006, which the city said provided an additional 25 years of service.

Earlier this year, the city said both bridges are nearing the end of service life but “given the results of condition assessments, maintenance costs and planning and design work, it has been determined that the eventual decommissioning of the southbound structure and rehabilitating the northbound structure is the preferred option.”

Therefore, the southbound bridge is undergoing upgrades to extend its service life as an interim solution.

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton staggering plans for 2025 bridge construction'
City of Edmonton staggering plans for 2025 bridge construction
