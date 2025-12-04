Jets’ Comrie bounces back in shootout loss to Canadiens: ‘Absolutely fantastic’

Send this page to someone via email

Eric Comrie wasn’t happy to be pulled during Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, but he also didn’t sulk.

The Winnipeg Jets goalie — filling the starter’s role with MVP netminder Connor Hellebuyck injured — quickly moved on to his next challenge Wednesday night in Montreal, giving his team every chance to win an eventual 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

“He did all of that and then some,” coach Scott Arniel said. “I told him when I pulled him there in Buffalo that we’re getting ready for Montreal, and at the end of the day, you know what, he (has) a lot of pride.”

Comrie stopped 29 shots, including several desperation saves, after giving up three goals on 14 shots in the Buffalo loss that prompted a players-only meeting following the game.

“I’m a competitive guy,” Comrie said. “I’m just gonna get back up and work as hard as I can the next day. I think for myself, I’ve just been trying to work as hard as I can every single day and give the best for this team.

“It’s not going our way right now, but I think we’re gonna find it.”

The Jets (13-12-1) lost for the sixth time in seven games — all without Hellebuyck — to end a five-game road trip.

Comrie has a .888 save percentage and a 3.36 goals-against average in six starts since the Jets announced Hellebuyck would miss four to six weeks from a minor knee surgery on Nov. 21, numbers boosted by his performance Wednesday.

The 30-year-old career backup from Edmonton helped Winnipeg take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, stretching his left pad out to deny sharpshooter Cole Caufield a surefire goal.

Comrie then robbed Jake Evans with the right pad off a rebound from Brendan Gallagher, making his best impression of Winnipeg’s Vezina and Hart Trophy winner.

“He played absolutely fantastic,” said centre Mark Scheifele, who had a goal and an assist. “He’s been playing amazing for us. We haven’t played well enough in front of him to get him some wins, but he’s been making a lot of big saves that he doesn’t need to make and he’s been keeping us in games.”

Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky broke through on a tick-tack-toe play with the man-advantage, before Ivan Demidov set up Oliver Kapanen for a Grade A opportunity that Comrie had little chance of stopping.

Caufield later scored the shootout winner to end an evenly-matched, back-and-forth game.

“Felt good to get those saves, sucked not to get the two points,” Comrie said. “I thought our team played well enough to get the two points.”

A frantic overtime featured ten-bell saves from both netminders, as Comrie and Canadiens counterpart Jakub Dobes took turns thwarting odd-man rushes and extending the extra period.

“They got a pretty skilled team, so you’re going to expect some chances both ways and hats off to their guy,” Comrie said. “Their guy was awesome as well. I mean, I thought it was a little fun goalie duel in overtime there and had a lot of fun battling back and forth with Dobes.”

“That was a battle of two good goaltenders,” Arniel added. “Both goaltenders made some big stops and there was a lot of different looks for each team.

“We played better in front of Comrie, which was also part of it, which we need to do, we need to continue to do. So nice to see him bounce back.”