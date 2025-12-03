Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. business community urges government to kick-start ‘economic engine’ in 2026

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted December 3, 2025 7:04 pm
1 min read
The legislature building in Victoria, B.C., on Sept. 25, 2023. The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has written a letter to the B.C. government asking for more momentum on growing B.C. businesses and the province's economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
The legislature building in Victoria, B.C., on Sept. 25, 2023. The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has written a letter to the B.C. government asking for more momentum on growing B.C. businesses and the province's economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has written an open letter to Premier David Eby from the province’s business community, urging him to prioritize all businesses in next year’s budget.

“We’re asking for three things in particular,” Alex McMillan, interim CEO of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, told Global News.

“Reduction or elimination of PST on capital (projects), we’re also asking for continued focus on reducing interprovincial trade barriers, and we’re really looking for government to really start the economic engine of British Columbia.”

McMillan said they would also like the government to show the path toward reducing the province’s deficit.

In the letter, the B.C. Chamber of Commerce said it appreciates the government’s focus on accelerating major capital projects, its effort to develop a Look West strategy and its work to remove interprovincial trade barriers.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to see that momentum continue because we know that there’s a possibility to grow our economy and look to our neighbours and provinces and territories across the country as a place where we can create economic development,” McMillan said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He added that the current deficit of $11 billion in the current fiscal year is “concerning” about what that is going to mean for the future.

Click to play video: 'B.C. announces ‘Look West’ plan'
B.C. announces ‘Look West’ plan
Trending Now

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce said that Budget 2026 should be seen as an opportunity to rebuild business confidence and make British Columbia a more attractive place for private sector investment.

“I think what we would like to see is a commitment and a path of ways to grow our economy,” McMillian said.

“Really, the key is the actions, and so what we would like to see more actions to kick-start the economic engine here in British Columbia.”

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices