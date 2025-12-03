B.C. business community urges government to kick-start ‘economic engine’ in 2026

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has written an open letter to Premier David Eby from the province’s business community, urging him to prioritize all businesses in next year’s budget.

“We’re asking for three things in particular,” Alex McMillan, interim CEO of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, told Global News.

“Reduction or elimination of PST on capital (projects), we’re also asking for continued focus on reducing interprovincial trade barriers, and we’re really looking for government to really start the economic engine of British Columbia.”

McMillan said they would also like the government to show the path toward reducing the province’s deficit.

In the letter, the B.C. Chamber of Commerce said it appreciates the government’s focus on accelerating major capital projects, its effort to develop a Look West strategy and its work to remove interprovincial trade barriers.

“We would like to see that momentum continue because we know that there’s a possibility to grow our economy and look to our neighbours and provinces and territories across the country as a place where we can create economic development,” McMillan said.

He added that the current deficit of $11 billion in the current fiscal year is “concerning” about what that is going to mean for the future.

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce said that Budget 2026 should be seen as an opportunity to rebuild business confidence and make British Columbia a more attractive place for private sector investment.

“I think what we would like to see is a commitment and a path of ways to grow our economy,” McMillian said.

“Really, the key is the actions, and so what we would like to see more actions to kick-start the economic engine here in British Columbia.”