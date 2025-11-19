B.C.-led agreement removes interprovincial trade barriers on products, except food

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. businesses will now find it easier to sell products across Canada, and for consumers to buy Canadian-made goods.

The agreement, called the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement, was signed by all the provinces, territories and the federal government on Nov. 17.

“When threats to Canada’s economic security land at our doorstep, we’re at our best when we work together as one country,” Premier David Eby said in a statement.

“That’s why our government has led the effort to make it easier for businesses to grow and create good jobs across provincial and territorial lines. This is part of our work to build an economy that’s less reliant on the United States and works better for all Canadians.”

The B.C. government said the initiative was led by the province and includes thousands of products, except for food.

“This is the largest set of red tape reduction in Canada’s history, and it’s just the beginning,” said Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs and economic growth.

“We’re committed to continuing to work with our partners to support the free movement of labour, alcohol, financial and other services to make it easier to trade within our borders, and reduce our dependence on the United States. B.C.’s businesses are among the best in the world, and I can’t wait to see more of them expand their sales across Canada.”

What is changing?

The Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement will take effect in December 2025 and will apply to the sale of thousands of products ranging from manufacturing inputs and health technologies to clothing, toys, industrial products, tires and vehicles.

Once the agreement goes into effect, Canadian businesses will no longer have to search through rules from all the provinces and territories to determine the requirements needed to sell their goods across Canada.

Suppose a good can be lawfully sold in B.C., it will no longer face additional testing, certification or other approvals before it can be sold across the country, according to the B.C. government.

Any exceptions to this standard will be clearly identified.

“Today’s agreement is a win for every business that builds, ships, or sells across provincial lines,” Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, said in a statement.

“By embracing mutual recognition, we are building one unified Canadian market with smart, modern rules that let goods move freely.”

This agreement builds on the Province’s Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act from May 2025 and the Look West plan for jobs and industry.