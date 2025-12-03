Drug-resistant ‘super lice’ creating challenges for families, experts say

Send this page to someone via email

Head lice are a routine part of childhood, but some families are now battling infestations far more difficult to clear.

Treatment technicians and pharmacists say drug-resistant “super lice” — lice that no longer respond to long-used, over-the-counter products — are becoming increasingly common.

“By the time I get involved, families have usually tried to do it themselves,” said treatment technician Shauna Kennelly. “They’ve tried everything, and they just can’t get it out.”

Pharmacists report similar experiences at the counter.

“Similar to antibiotic resistance, the lice are learning to outsmart the products,” said pharmacist Emma Peters. “Non-insecticide treatments help to remove things from their environment like oxygen and water, and those are a lot harder for them to overcome.”

Industry specialists stress that the insects aren’t unbeatable.

“Super lice aren’t invincible — they’re not wearing capes,” said Dawn Mucci, founder of Lice Squad. “They’ve just developed resistance, so you have to work a little harder to get rid of them.”

Public health officials remind families that lice are not a sign of poor hygiene, do not carry disease and do not require children to stay home from school while being treated.

In a statement, the Limestone District School Board said head lice are “a common challenge in many primary classrooms” and noted the board follows guidance from Public Health Ontario. “While head lice are a nuisance, they are not considered a public health concern,” the board said.

When cases arise, classrooms are notified, and families are encouraged to check their children’s hair promptly. Early detection is considered key, as lice spread quickly when missed.

Experts recommend cleaning bedding, hats and soft toys using high heat, or sealing them in a bag for three days. Some prescription treatments may be covered for children under 25 through OHIP+, with a prescription from a doctor or nurse practitioner.

They say the most effective defence remains early detection, carefully following product instructions and thorough combing to break the lice life cycle.