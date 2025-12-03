‘Uniquely difficult case’: Halifax high school student sentenced for weapons offences

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax teenager charged with several firearms offences was sentenced in provincial court Wednesday, and will serve four months of deferred custody and 18 months of probation.

That means the boy will be under strict supervision in the community for those four months, and remain at home at night unless he has a medical emergency, or is accompanied a parent, youth worker or an adult approved by a parent or guardian.

The 16-year-old was arrested in April after police said a credible threat was made against students at Citadel High School.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the youth told a suicide line operator that he previously had the urge to shoot up Citadel High School and die by suicide.

The operator called 911, and police arrested the boy at his home.

Officers found several rifles, air guns and shotguns, as well as a pair of brass knuckles.

In April of last year, the boy initially faced 33 charges, including allegations he had created online hate groups.

In August, the youth pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon, six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

The Crown dropped 25 other charges at the time, including four charges alleging he had threatened people.

When delivering her decision, Judge Bronwyn Duffy labelled it a “uniquely difficult case” and said she acknowledged the youth’s remorse and willingness to move forward.

The Crown, which recommended six months in deferred custody, says the judge’s decision was “entirely appropriate.”

“It’s a custodial sentence, but it’s deemed to be safe to be served in the community until proven otherwise,” said Crown Prosecutor Terry Nickerson.

“This type of case, you know, I’ve been a Crown for 20 years and I’ve never had one like it before.”

The boy’s defence counsel was seeing 18 months of conditional discharge, which would have avoided a conviction.

Judge Duffy noted the youth was battling depression and had come across online communities of people who felt isolated and prompted neo Nazi ideologies.

The judge said recent clinical assessments showed a low chance of the youth being a risk to the public but noted some clinical tools aren’t designed for identifying the risks of targeted violence.

Her conditions require that the teen work closely with a youth worker moving forward.

The teen is prohibited from being within 50 metres of Citadel High School, cannot possess weapons and cannot access social media.

He will be back in court for a review of his progress in March 2026.

— with a file from The Canadian Press