Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Uniquely difficult case’: Halifax high school student sentenced for weapons offences

By Mitchell Bailey & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 3, 2025 4:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax youth sentenced in school threats case'
Halifax youth sentenced in school threats case
A Halifax youth charged with several firearms offences was sentenced in provincial court today. The 16-year-old was arrested in April after police said a credible threat was made against students at Citadel High School. Mitchell Bailey reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Halifax teenager charged with several firearms offences was sentenced in provincial court Wednesday, and will serve four months of deferred custody and 18 months of probation.

That means the boy will be under strict supervision in the community for those four months, and remain at home at night unless he has a medical emergency, or is accompanied a parent, youth worker or an adult approved by a parent or guardian.

The 16-year-old was arrested in April after police said a credible threat was made against students at Citadel High School.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the youth told a suicide line operator that he previously had the urge to shoot up Citadel High School and die by suicide.

The operator called 911, and police arrested the boy at his home.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers found several rifles, air guns and shotguns, as well as a pair of brass knuckles.

In April of last year, the boy initially faced 33 charges, including allegations he had created online hate groups.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In August, the youth pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon, six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

The Crown dropped 25 other charges at the time, including four charges alleging he had threatened people.

When delivering her decision, Judge Bronwyn Duffy labelled it a “uniquely difficult case” and said she acknowledged the youth’s remorse and willingness to move forward.

The Crown, which recommended six months in deferred custody, says the judge’s decision was “entirely appropriate.”

“It’s a custodial sentence, but it’s deemed to be safe to be served in the community until proven otherwise,” said Crown Prosecutor Terry Nickerson.

“This type of case, you know, I’ve been a Crown for 20 years and I’ve never had one like it before.”

Click to play video: 'Halifax teen faces sentence in ‘unprecedented’ case involving weapons offences'
Halifax teen faces sentence in ‘unprecedented’ case involving weapons offences
Trending Now

The boy’s defence counsel was seeing 18 months of conditional discharge, which would have avoided a conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

Judge Duffy noted the youth was battling depression and had come across online communities of people who felt isolated and prompted neo Nazi ideologies.

The judge said recent clinical assessments showed a low chance of the youth being a risk to the public but noted some clinical tools aren’t designed for identifying the risks of targeted violence.

Her conditions require that the teen work closely with a youth worker moving forward.

The teen is prohibited from being within 50 metres of Citadel High School, cannot possess weapons and cannot access social media.

He will be back in court for a review of his progress in March 2026.

— with a file from The Canadian Press 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices