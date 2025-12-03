Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec police conducting synthetic drug raids across province

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 3, 2025 9:38 am
1 min read
The Sûreté du Québec, or Quebec provincial police patch at a news conference in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
The Sûreté du Québec, or Quebec provincial police patch at a news conference in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec provincial police say several raids are currently underway across the province in connection to a synthetic drug operation.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a notice on its website some 60 police officers, including members of the tactical intervention group and dog handlers, are carrying out in the raids in Sainte-Sophie, Saint-Donat-de-Montcalm, Saint-Bernard, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Sherbrooke and Terrebonne.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sherbrooke Police Service and the Terrebonne Police Service are also involved in the operation, SQ added.

The raids stem from an investigation that began in July, and are mainly targeting residences, storage buildings and vehicles used by members of a network allegedly behind a drug trafficking and synthetic drug production operation in the targeted cities, SQ said.

Trending Now

It did not name the network, nor share any other information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices