Quebec police conducting synthetic drug raids across province

Quebec provincial police say several raids are currently underway across the province in connection to a synthetic drug operation.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a notice on its website some 60 police officers, including members of the tactical intervention group and dog handlers, are carrying out in the raids in Sainte-Sophie, Saint-Donat-de-Montcalm, Saint-Bernard, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Sherbrooke and Terrebonne.

Sherbrooke Police Service and the Terrebonne Police Service are also involved in the operation, SQ added.

The raids stem from an investigation that began in July, and are mainly targeting residences, storage buildings and vehicles used by members of a network allegedly behind a drug trafficking and synthetic drug production operation in the targeted cities, SQ said.

It did not name the network, nor share any other information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.