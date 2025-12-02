Menu

Crime

1 of 4 people charged in fatal assault in Fredericton bar district sentenced

By Anna Mandin & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 2, 2025 3:48 pm
2 min read
Fredericton Provincial Court View image in full screen
One of four people charged in the 2024 death of a Grand Digby, N.B., man has been sentenced in Fredericton Provincial Court. Anna Mandin/Global News
One of four people charged in the 2024 death of a New Brunswick man, who was assaulted in Fredericton’s bar district in 2024, has been sentenced.

Tyler Totten, a former player with the Fredericton Red Wings junior hockey team, is the only adult charged in the case and pleaded guilty to assault in the death.

He was 18 when Fredericton police charged him with manslaughter following the death of Andre Bourgeois, 41. However, Totten pleaded guilty to summary assault as part of a plea deal last month.

Judge Lyne Raymond accepted the Crown and defence’s joint recommendation on Tuesday and sentenced Totten to a 12-month suspended sentence and 12 months of probation.

The sentence includes 100 hours of community service and any potential counselling.

Early morning assault in bar district

Officers with Fredericton Police Force were called to the Tannery area of the city’s downtown on Sept. 22, 2024. According to police at the time, two men had been assaulted in the early morning hours.

Bourgeois, who was from Grande-Digue, N.B., died as a result of injuries from that assault.

Police later said the second victim “sustained minor injuries.”

In the days after the incident, police released images of a group of people in hopes of identifying the persons of interest. Three youths and Totten were eventually charged in connection with the death.

Much of what transpired during Tuesday’s sentencing is under a publication ban, including any potential victim impact statements.

The ban is intended to avoid bias for a potential jury for the three teenagers charged with manslaughter in Bourgeois’ death.

The identities of those youth are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge did permit some information from the agreed statement of facts to be made public, including that Totten kicked Bourgeois in the chest and shoulder area.

The statement of facts also stated that no marks or bruising were observed on the victim in those areas of the body.

Bourgeois’ family attended the sentencing hearing but declined to speak to the media.

The three youths facing manslaughter charges are set to go on trial in September 2026.

