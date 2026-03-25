Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women from dating apps

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 25, 2026 2:49 pm
1 min read
William McMullin, 56, is charged with sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement, and criminal harassment in Edmonton. View image in full screen
William McMullin, 56, is charged with sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement, and criminal harassment in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has been arrested and accused of drugging and raping women he met on several popular dating apps, and Edmonton police believe there may be more survivors out there that they want to talk to.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it received a sexual assault report in April 2025 involving a woman who met a man through a dating app.

Since then, police said other women have come forward with similar stories.

In four separate incidents, the accused and the complainants matched and began talking on online dating apps such as Facebook Dating, Bumble and Tinder.

The women were later invited to the suspect’s home, where EPS said investigators believe the suspect drugged and sexually assaulted them.

“These types of assaults are deeply troubling because they involve a calculated breach of trust,” said Staff Sgt. Christa Laforce of the EPS sexual assault section.

Story continues below advertisement

Based on what police have found out so far, they believe there are more victims.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“If you have been affected, you are not alone, and we encourage you to come forward. Police can help connect individuals with supports and resources,” Laforce said.

On Tuesday, March 17, police arrested William McMullin, 56, and charged him with offences including sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement, and criminal harassment.

William McMullin, 56, is charged with sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement, and criminal harassment in Edmonton.
William McMullin, 56, is charged with sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement, and criminal harassment in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service

McMullin is currently being held in remand until his next court date on March 27.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by McMullin is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Click to play video: 'Alberta minister meets with parents about serious incidents in daycares'
Alberta minister meets with parents about serious incidents in daycares
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices