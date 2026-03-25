Edmonton man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women from dating apps

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A man has been arrested and accused of drugging and raping women he met on several popular dating apps, and Edmonton police believe there may be more survivors out there that they want to talk to.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it received a sexual assault report in April 2025 involving a woman who met a man through a dating app.

Since then, police said other women have come forward with similar stories.

In four separate incidents, the accused and the complainants matched and began talking on online dating apps such as Facebook Dating, Bumble and Tinder.

The women were later invited to the suspect’s home, where EPS said investigators believe the suspect drugged and sexually assaulted them.

“These types of assaults are deeply troubling because they involve a calculated breach of trust,” said Staff Sgt. Christa Laforce of the EPS sexual assault section.

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Based on what police have found out so far, they believe there are more victims.

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“If you have been affected, you are not alone, and we encourage you to come forward. Police can help connect individuals with supports and resources,” Laforce said.

On Tuesday, March 17, police arrested William McMullin, 56, and charged him with offences including sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement, and criminal harassment.

William McMullin, 56, is charged with sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement, and criminal harassment in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service

McMullin is currently being held in remand until his next court date on March 27.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by McMullin is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.