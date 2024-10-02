Menu

Crime

Fredericton bar district assault now homicide probe after victim dies: police 

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 2, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
Fredericton Police Force said a 41-year-old man who was assaulted on Sept. 22 has passed away as a result of his injuries. View image in full screen
Fredericton Police Force said a 41-year-old man who was assaulted on Sept. 22 has passed away as a result of his injuries. File/Global News
Police in Fredericton say their investigation into a “serious assault” in the city’s bar district has now turned into a homicide case, after the death of a 41-year-old victim.

In a Wednesday morning update, police also indicated they had identified the persons of interest in the case, after releasing images of the group earlier in the week.

Fredericton Police Force said the assault happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 22.

“The New Brunswick Coroner’s Office has advised that the 41-year-old male who was assaulted, has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained,” police said in a release.

“The incident was initially investigated as a serious assault by the Force’s Major Crime Unit when two males were assaulted, one seriously. The other male sustained minor injuries.”

A police spokesperson declined an interview about the investigation.

