Fredericton bar district assault now homicide probe after victim dies: police 

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Fredericton say their investigation into a “serious assault” in the city’s bar district has now turned into a homicide case, after the death of a 41-year-old victim.

In a Wednesday morning update, police also indicated they had identified the persons of interest in the case, after releasing images of the group earlier in the week.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fredericton Police Force said the assault happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 22.

“The New Brunswick Coroner’s Office has advised that the 41-year-old male who was assaulted, has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained,” police said in a release.

“The incident was initially investigated as a serious assault by the Force’s Major Crime Unit when two males were assaulted, one seriously. The other male sustained minor injuries.”

A police spokesperson declined an interview about the investigation.