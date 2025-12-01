Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal mayor announces crisis unit to help homeless population during winter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2025 12:49 pm
1 min read
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada participates in a press conference in Montreal's City Hall, on Friday, November 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada participates in a press conference in Montreal's City Hall, on Friday, November 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The mayor of Montreal is announcing new measures to help the city’s homeless population survive the winter.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada says Montreal will open 500 new spaces in warming shelters by Christmas.

She also says the city is forming a crisis unit that will meet weekly to respond to emerging needs of the homeless population.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Martinez Ferrada has promised to end homeless encampments in Montreal within four years, but says in the interim, tent cities will not be dismantled.

Trending Now

She says the city is working on a protocol for how to manage encampments in a way that respects the dignity of occupants.

Montreal’s new mayor says the homeless crisis in the city is worse than ever, and it is her top priority.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices