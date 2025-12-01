Montreal mayor announces crisis unit to help homeless population during winter

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Montreal is announcing new measures to help the city’s homeless population survive the winter.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada says Montreal will open 500 new spaces in warming shelters by Christmas.

She also says the city is forming a crisis unit that will meet weekly to respond to emerging needs of the homeless population.

Martinez Ferrada has promised to end homeless encampments in Montreal within four years, but says in the interim, tent cities will not be dismantled.

She says the city is working on a protocol for how to manage encampments in a way that respects the dignity of occupants.

Montreal’s new mayor says the homeless crisis in the city is worse than ever, and it is her top priority.