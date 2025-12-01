Carney set to shuffle his cabinet after Guilbeault resignation

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to shuffle his cabinet again Monday in a move expected to replace former Canadian identity and culture minister Steven Guilbeault.

Carney is due to attend a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall at 3 p.m. eastern time.

Guilbeault resigned from cabinet Thursday just hours after a memorandum of understanding signed by Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith that he said gives the province several energy-related concessions and sets the stage for a new oil pipeline to the west coast.

In his resignation statement, Guilbeault said the deal and previous actions by the Carney government had “dismantled” climate policies he pursued as environment minister under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Guilbeault, a former Greenpeace activist, will stay on as a Liberal MP for his Montreal riding. He said last week he also won’t continue to serve as Carney’s Quebec lieutenant.

The last time Carney shuffled his cabinet, to replace former transport and internal trade minister Chrystia Freeland after she announced her resignation from cabinet in September, he had tasked some current ministers with additional portfolios.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc took over the internal trade portfolio from Freeland, while Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon was named the new transport minister.

Several Liberal MPs last week were quick to say the party remains united despite Guilbeault’s resignation.

More to come…