Canada

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon released from hospital, recovery from illness ongoing

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 14, 2025 4:13 pm
1 min read
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon participates in an interview at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. View image in full screen
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon participates in an interview at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Canadian Press/Justin Tang
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has been released from hospital where she was recovering from an illness that forced her to miss this week’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa, Rideau Hall said in a statement Friday.

The governor general will continue her recovery “in residence as she looks forward to resuming the full scope of her duties in due course,” the statement said.

“The Governor General and Mr. Whit Fraser are both deeply grateful to the hospital staff for their excellent care and thank Canadians across the country for their many kind messages and well wishes.”

Rideau Hall said Monday that Simon, 78, was in hospital due to a respiratory virus and was “doing well.” It did not specify the virus or say how long the governor general had been in hospital.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner filled in for Simon at Tuesday’s ceremony at the National War Memorial.

Canadians pause to reflect on Remembrance Day
Friday’s statement said Simon was “appreciative for the support” of Wagner, who also serves as the deputy governor general, in filling in during the Remembrance Day ceremony.

It said Wagner will also represent the governor general during next week’s scheduled state visit King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

Simon has served as the King’s representative in Canada since 2021. She is the first Indigenous person to serve as Canada’s governor general.

