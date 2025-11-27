Guilbeault resigns from cabinet after Carney signs Alberta pipeline deal

Send this page to someone via email

Former environment minister and current Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault said Thursday he is resigning from cabinet, just hours after Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an energy and pipeline deal with Alberta.

Global News has confirmed Guilbeault will stay on as the Liberal MP for his Montreal-area riding.

In a statement, Guilbeault outlined the “historic” environmental progress made by the Liberal government over the past 10 years that he helped bring forward, including the emissions reduction plan and national adaptation strategy.

However, he said that since Carney’s election win this spring, “several elements of the climate action plan I worked on as Minister of the Environment have been, or are about to be, dismantled,” such as the oil and gas emissions cap and the consumer carbon price.

“Changes in our relationship with the United States have led to have led to profound disruptions affecting the global order, diplomatic relations, and the economy,” he wrote. “I understand and share the prime minister’s efforts to ensure our country remains united and that all regions feel they have a voice.

“Despite this difficult economic context, I remains one of those for whom environmental issues must remain front and center. That is why I strongly oppose the memorandum of understanding between the federal government and the government of Alberta.”

This afternoon, I informed the Prime Minister of my decision to resign as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages, Minister of Nature and Parks Canada, as well as his Lieutenant in Quebec. You can find my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/6s7HhdXaLO — Steven Guilbeault (@s_guilbeault) November 27, 2025

Guilbeault had been rumoured to be unhappy with Carney’s decision to agree to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that outlines conditions under which a potential new oil pipeline could be built to the northwest coast of British Columbia.

The MoU unveiled Thursday also exempts Alberta from Canada’s Clean Electricity Regulations and sets the stage for developing the Pathways Alliance carbon capture and storage project.

A senior government source told Global News on Wednesday that Guilbeault and Carney spoke about the pipeline MoU in what was described as an “honest and candid” conversation.

However, the source had said Guilbeault would not be resigning from cabinet.

One of the leading environmentalists in the Liberal caucus, Guilbeault is a major political figure for the Liberals in his home province of Quebec and was a staunch defender of the consumer carbon tax brought in under Justin Trudeau.

Despite Carney’s dumping the consumer carbon tax as his first act as prime minister, Guilbeault, a former Greenpeace activist, agreed to run again and endorsed Carney in the Liberal leadership race.

Guilbeault caused an early political headache for Carney in May when he suggested Ottawa should “maximize” the use of existing pipelines before building more — just one day after Carney indicated that he was open to building more pipelines if there is consensus across the country.

The comment was met with pushback at the time from fellow Liberal cabinet members like Saskatchewan MP Buckley Belanger, the secretary of state for rural development, who insisted the government was “united” on the issue.

Multiple senior Liberals who spoke with Global News this week expressed a belief that despite the MoU, a pipeline to the northwest coast of B.C. will never be built, listing the need to find a private proponent and getting the support of B.C. First Nations as major hurdles.