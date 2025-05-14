Canada must maximize existing pipeline use before building more: minister

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault said Wednesday Canada needs to maximize its use of existing pipelines before building more — a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated an openness to new pipeline construction.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first meeting of Carney’s new cabinet, the former environment minister claimed less than half of the Trans Mountain pipeline’s capacity is being used.

“So I think before we start talking about building an entire new pipeline, maybe we should maximize the use of existing infrastructure,” Guilbeault told reporters.

“And, the Canadian Energy Regulator, as well as the International Energy Agency, are telling us that probably by 2028-2029, demand for oil will peak globally, and it will also peak in Canada.”

The actual utilization rate of the Trans Mountain pipeline is contested. According to data from the Canada Energy Regulator, utilization appeared to be up around 76 per cent as of December 2024.

Guilbeault served as the Liberals’ environment minister for four years before Carney moved him out of the post in March. He is now the Canadian culture minister with responsibility for Parks Canada, nature and biodiversity.

Guilbeault’s comments on pipelines came a day after Carney indicated in an interview with CTV News that he’s open to building more pipelines if there is consensus across the country in favour of it.

Carney also opened the door to making changes to the emissions cap on oil and gas production and to the federal legislation for reviewing projects, the Impact Assessment Act.

On his way out of the cabinet meeting, Buckley Belanger, the newly appointed secretary of state for rural development, dismissed suggestions of mixed signals.

“We’re all united on that front and I think it’s fantastic for the oil and gas sector. Don’t forget, folks, we’re third worldwide in terms of production of oil and gas,” Buckley told reporters.

“We want to build on that success. So clearly, I think Alberta and Saskatchewan have a great opportunity to build on their … expertise in oil and gas and join the rest of Canada in strengthening our trade worldwide. Simple as that.”

Carney said during the election campaign he would keep the emissions cap in place, though Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Carney struck a different tone in a meeting with her around the same time.

Canada’s oil and gas sector has indicated no desire to build new pipelines under the current regulatory environment. Following the election, 38 Canadian oil and gas CEOs wrote to Carney calling on him to repeal the assessment law and scrap the emissions cap regulations.