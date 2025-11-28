Kevin Spacey to face 3 more sexual assault allegations in London court

Send this page to someone via email

Kevin Spacey will face another legal battle in London next year over civil sexual assault allegations, three years after he was cleared of criminal charges.

Three people are suing the 66-year-old actor in civil cases at London’s High Court linked to his time as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre, BBC News reports.

The three men claim that the House of Cards actor assaulted them between 2000 and 2013. At a hearing on Wednesday, a judge suggested a provisional trial date of Oct. 12, 2026, but it remains undecided whether the allegations will be heard in one single trial or three consecutive trials.

Spacey has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He formally denied two of the claims and has yet to file a defence with the court in the third, according to the BBC.

The American Beauty actor, who did not attend Wednesday’s hearing, was acquitted of criminal sexual charges in 2023, alleged by four men following a trial in London.

Two of the claimants in the new civil proceedings were involved in that earlier case.

One man, known as LNP, alleges that Spacey “deliberately assaulted him on about 12 occasions between 2000 and 2005,” according to court documents, viewed by the BBC.

Another claimant, known as GHI, says he met Spacey through a workshop at London’s Old Vic theatre and claims he “suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss” as a result of an alleged assault that he says took place in 2008. GHI originally sued Spacey in 2022, but his case was paused when Spacey faced criminal charges.

One of the claimants, actor Ruari Cannon — who was not involved in the 2023 case — is also suing the Old Vic theatre.

Cannon, who has waived his right to anonymity, alleges that Spacey groped him at a party after a press night for the Tennessee Williams play, Sweet Bird of Youth, in 2013.

Elizabeth-Anne Gumbel, the lawyer representing the three men, suggests the cases should be heard in one trial to avoid making the men and Spacey give the evidence more than once.

Earlier this month, Spacey made headlines after revealing in an interview with The Telegraph that his legal troubles have left him effectively “homeless.”

“The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical,” Spacey said. “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.”

“You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is, I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again,” he continued.

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain,” he added.

After the interview was published, Spacey took to Instagram to address the “rumours” surrounding his current living situation.

On Sunday, Spacey said that he doesn’t “usually make it my business to correct the media.”

“If I did, I wouldn’t have time for much else. In the light of recent articles claiming that I am homeless, I feel the need to respond,” he continued. “Not to the press but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days, offering me a place to stay or who have just asked if I’m OK.”

“And to all of you, let me say that I’m truly touched by your generosity, full stop,” he said. “But I feel like it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I’m indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.”

Spacey clarified that while “there are many people who are indeed living on the streets or in their cars or in terrible financial situations,” he is not one of them.

“And my heart goes out to them,” he added. “But it’s clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was.”

— With files from The Associated Press