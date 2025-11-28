Menu

Crime

Manitoba suspect remains at large, may be armed, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 28, 2025 10:30 am
Manitoba RCMP say they're looking for Hayden Stagg, 29, from Pinaymootang First Nation.
Manitoba RCMP say they're looking for Hayden Stagg, 29, from Pinaymootang First Nation. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man from Pinaymootang First Nation who is facing a laundry list of weapons charges.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment tried to pull over a van on New Road South in Pinaymootang on Monday afternoon, but the vehicle took off, police said, and three occupants got out and ran behind a nearby home. Police found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and two cans of bear mace in a backpack they believe the suspects tossed as they fled the scene.

One man, a 41-year-old in a wheelchair, was left behind in the van, which had been reported stolen the day before. Police were able to identify the driver as Hayden Stagg, 29. The other two occupants’ identities are unknown.

Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP at Pinaymootang First Nation on Monday. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP at Pinaymootang First Nation on Monday. Manitoba RCMP

Stagg is wanted for fleeing from police, as well as possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon contrary to an order and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

RCMP are reaching out to the public for any information as to Stagg’s whereabouts, but are urging people not to approach him if he’s spotted, as he may be armed.

Anyone with information can call 911, Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-2682, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

