B.C. premier, federal minister to announce strengthened response to extortion threats

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby, Gary Anandasangaree, the federal minister of public safety, provincial and municipal representatives and police leadership will hold an announcement on Friday morning about strengthening the response to extortion threats and support for victims.

That press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT.

Canada’s South Asian communities, including those in Surrey, B.C., have seen a wave of extortion-related threats and violence, with British Columbia establishing a team dedicated to such cases earlier in the fall.

The city of Surrey has also set up a $250,000 reward fund in a push to gather information that would lead to a conviction in extortion cases in the area.

Recently, the Law Society of B.C. sent out a notice to its members saying it is aware of recent incidents involving extortion threats.

Story continues below advertisement

4:26 VPD hosting anti-extortion community forum

Vancouver police organized a community safety forum on Wednesday night to speak with residents about the recent extortion incidents.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While no extortion cases have been reported in Vancouver, residents said they are still concerned about the rise in incidents.

“We don’t want what’s happening south of us in our city, and the only way to prevent that is if the community itself works with the police authorities and cooperates and works together,” Jagdeep Sanghera, vice-president of the Khalsa Diwan Society, said.

Earlier this month, the Canada Border Services Agency announced it had deported three people connected to extortion investigations and launched investigations into 78 foreign nationals who could be deemed inadmissible to Canada.

“If individuals come into the country with the purpose of perpetrating violent extortion, they will be removed from Canada following all appropriate laws,” said Nina Krieger, the province’s public safety minister and solicitor general.