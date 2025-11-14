Extortion threats against B.C. lawyers prompt society to send out message

Send this page to someone via email

The Law Society of British Columbia has sent out a notice to its members, saying it is aware of recent incidents involving extortion threats.

“Lawyers have been threatened with serious physical harm unless they provided substantial sums of money,” the notice reads.

“If you are threatened in this manner, immediately contact the police in your jurisdiction. The police may involve the new Extortion Task Force. The Canada Border Services Agency has also recently joined the task force to address the rise in extortion threats and violence against businesses.”

Canada’s South Asian communities, including those in Surrey, have seen a wave of extortion-related threats and violence, with British Columbia establishing a team dedicated to such cases earlier in the fall.

The city of Surrey has also set up a $250,000 reward fund in a push to gather information that would lead to a conviction in extortion cases in the area.

“Lawyers are protectors of our justice system,” Steve Kooner, the BC Conservative Attorney General critic, said.

“They are officers of the court. And now officers of court are being targeted. And this just goes to … a significant point of our justice system, and now we do need some. A drastic urgent emergency measures to actually deal with this crisis.”

Homes and businesses have been targeted in the South Asian community.

The federal government recently listed India’s Bisnoi Gang as a terrorist organization, which allows it to seize property and funds tied to the group.

–with files from The Canadian Press