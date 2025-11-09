B.C. residents encouraged by extortion fight, say more action needed

Send this page to someone via email

Following the announcement that three people connected to extortion investigations in B.C. have been deported, some members of the province’s South Asian community say that while they’re pleased, they feel more action is still needed.

The Canada Border Services Agency said Friday it had removed three people, adding it had launched immigration investigations into 78 foreign nationals who could be deemed inadmissible to the country.

“If individuals come into the country with the purpose of perpetrating violent extortion, they will be removed from Canada following all appropriate laws,” said Nina Krieger, the province’s public safety minister and solicitor general.

The move is being applauded by those in the Lower Mainland’s South Asian community, which has been terrified by threats of extortion in recent months.

Jinny Sims, a former member of the legislative assembly and current host on Swift Radio, said it’s a good step, but is urging the CBSA, government and police for further transparency.

Story continues below advertisement

“It feels like a step in the right direction,” said Sims. “It’s not going to hit home until they hear their names and see their faces being plastered, so that it sends a strong message to others, if that’s what the aim is, to send a strong message to others. Anonymity does not cut it.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The announcements of the deportations and immigration investigations as part of B.C.’s Extortion Task Force, which is led by the RCMP, come just two months after the group was created.

2:18 B.C. appeals to Ottawa for help dealing with extortion cases

The task force was formed to address the rise in extortion threats and violence against businesses, particularly those in the South Asian community in the Lower Mainland.

“Those who commit violent extortion that terrorize our communities will be arrested, charged and, as we’ve seen (Friday), if they are not Canadian citizens, they may be removed from Canada,” Krieger said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Surrey Police Service, 65 extortion cases have been reported in the city so far this year, 35 of which involved gunfire.

In South Surrey on Saturday morning, police said bullets hit a house near 171 Street and 32nd Avenue. One person was hit by breaking glass. Authorities say they’re still trying to determine the motive and that extortion has not been ruled out.

While police continue that investigation, community leaders say they’re hopeful tangible action by authorities will improve cooperation.

This will “build some courage and trust in the people, thinking now that if we are going out and reporting, things are actually happening,” said Puneet Sandhar, vice-president of the South Asian Business Association.

Krieger told reporters on Friday they would continue their work and would use every tool to stop extortion, but Sims said victims still aren’t getting the help they need.

“Often the victim (is) being told ‘Maybe you can hire private security, and if they’re in a marked car outside your house, that would be good,’ or ‘You could leave town for a couple of weeks,” Sims said.

Those options, however, are impractical and Sims said what’s needed is for victims who do come forward to feel protected.

“The people show a lot of courage when they come and report these incidents because they know they could really come under the pressure from the perpetrators again,” she said. “In this case, people are coming forward still, but my fear is unless there’s better protection for the victims, this is going to go underground and that’s going to be far more dangerous.”

Story continues below advertisement

—with files from Global News’ Travis Prasad and Amy Judd