Crime

CBSA says 3 people ‘removed from Canada’ who were connected to B.C. extortion cases

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 6:52 pm
1 min read
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it has removed three people from Canada who were connected to extortion investigations in B.C.

In addition, the agency says it has initiated investigations into 78 foreign nationals who may be inadmissible to Canada, meaning they may not be allowed to remain.

This update comes after B.C. launched an extortion task force in September, which is led by the RCMP.

The task force was created to address the rise in extortion threats and violence against businesses, particularly those in the South Asian community in the Lower Mainland.

“The CBSA is an essential part of the B.C. Extortion Task Force, working with the RCMP, CFSEU, local police, and all levels of government to disrupt criminal networks,” Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said in a statement.

“With our federal partners, we are ensuring that law enforcement has the tools they need to find these criminals and bring them to justice.  Those who commit violent extortion that terrorize our communities will be arrested, charged and, as we’ve seen today, if they are not Canadian citizens, they may be removed from Canada.

“I thank CBSA officers for their vigilance and their active role in protecting British Columbians.”

According to the Surrey Police Service, 65 extortion cases have been reported in Surrey so far this year, with 35 involving gunfire.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

