Manitoba government says reviews will examine death of woman who waited for care

The Manitoba government says there will be two reviews into the death of a woman who waited for care for hours in a Winnipeg hospital.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says what happened was a tragedy that no Manitoba family should experience.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed it started a critical incident review into the death of Genevieve Price, which is standard in such cases.

Asagwara says the government will launch a broader, more systemic review of policies and the potential need for any structural changes.

View image in full screen Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara listens as Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville delivers the throne speech at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Asagwara says they spoke at length with Price’s daughter, who posted on social media that Price died after waiting 30 hours on a stretcher in the emergency room at the Grace Hospital last weekend.

The social media post says Price initially sought treatment for a swollen wrist and hand, and later suffered multiple organ failure as overstretched nurses were unable to provide care.

“This situation is a tragedy. The family did everything they could do to get their mother the care that she needed when she needed it,” Asagwara said Wednesday.

“It is so important that we not only that we review and assess what happened here, but as a system we commit to taking the necessary steps to address the concerns that this family has brought forward and what we’re seeing affect real people.”