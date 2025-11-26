Menu

Politics

Manitoba gender-based violence initiatives receive provincial, federal funding

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 3:01 pm
1 min read
Families minister Nahanni Fontaine makes an announcement at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Nov. 26, 2025. View image in full screen
Families minister Nahanni Fontaine makes an announcement at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Nov. 26, 2025. Michael Draven / Global News
The Manitoba government says it’s working to prevent gender-based violence with new provincial and federal funding, to the tune of $12.5 million.

Minister of Families of Manitoba Nahanni Fontaine announced Wednesday that 32 provincial initiatives will receive a share of the funding, as part of the province’s four-year bilateral agreement under the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Manitoba is currently in the third year of the agreement.

The local initiatives, the province said, focus on those most impacted by gender-based violence, and provide prevention tools as well as education and support.

“November marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to recognize the profound and lasting impacts of gender-based violence, honour survivors, and strengthen our collective efforts to end gender-based violence in all its forms,” Fontaine said Wednesday in a statement.

“Our government is committed to building a Manitoba where perpetrators are held accountable and survivors have the tools, resources and support they need to heal.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba, feds team up for initiatives aimed at ending gender-based violence'
Manitoba, feds team up for initiatives aimed at ending gender-based violence

Among the groups most affected by this type of violence are Indigenous, Black, racialized, immigrant, and refugee women and girls, the minister said. It can also include LGBTQ2 people, women in rural and remote communities and people with disabilities.

Federal women and gender equality minister Rechie Valdez said the federal government is “fully committed” to supporting the work being done in Manitoba on the issue of gender-based violence.

“I’m proud that our collective efforts are making a meaningful difference for those who need it the most, as we continue building a safer Canada for everyone.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government eyes human rights protection for gender expression'
Manitoba government eyes human rights protection for gender expression
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

