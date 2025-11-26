Manitoba gender-based violence initiatives receive provincial, federal funding

See more sharing options

The Manitoba government says it’s working to prevent gender-based violence with new provincial and federal funding, to the tune of $12.5 million.

Minister of Families of Manitoba Nahanni Fontaine announced Wednesday that 32 provincial initiatives will receive a share of the funding, as part of the province’s four-year bilateral agreement under the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Manitoba is currently in the third year of the agreement.

The local initiatives, the province said, focus on those most impacted by gender-based violence, and provide prevention tools as well as education and support.

“November marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to recognize the profound and lasting impacts of gender-based violence, honour survivors, and strengthen our collective efforts to end gender-based violence in all its forms,” Fontaine said Wednesday in a statement.

“Our government is committed to building a Manitoba where perpetrators are held accountable and survivors have the tools, resources and support they need to heal.”

Among the groups most affected by this type of violence are Indigenous, Black, racialized, immigrant, and refugee women and girls, the minister said. It can also include LGBTQ2 people, women in rural and remote communities and people with disabilities.

Federal women and gender equality minister Rechie Valdez said the federal government is “fully committed” to supporting the work being done in Manitoba on the issue of gender-based violence.

“I’m proud that our collective efforts are making a meaningful difference for those who need it the most, as we continue building a safer Canada for everyone.”