Halifax police investigating homicide after injured man dies in hospital

Halifax Regional Police say they’re investigating the death of a man on Wednesday morning as a homicide.
Officers were called just after 11 a.m. to a report of an injured man in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street.
The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police had the scene between North and Cunard streets blocked off as part of the investigation. Police tape could be seen around a Halifax Transit bus and bus stop.
Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
