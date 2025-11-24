Two brothers, 19 and 22, dead after being struck by a light-rail train near Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The deaths of two brothers struck by a light-rail train over the weekend has a community southwest of Montreal reeling.

Simon and Samuel Brochu, both of St-Rémi, Que., died after being struck by the automated train early Saturday morning near Brossard, Que.

Police said the collision occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday, when three young men attempted to use the tracks to cross to the other side of Highway 10 near the light rail’s Du Quartier station in Brossard, just south of Montreal.

Mayor Sylvie Gagnon-Breton of St-Rémi, about 30 kilometres southwest of Montreal, said the loss of two young brothers has had a profound impact on the community. She offered condolences on behalf of the community and the city during a difficult time.

“The young victims were known, especially within the sports community locally,” Gagnon-Breton said in an interview, adding they were hockey players who were well known at the local rink.

“They had many friends around their age who were greatly affected by the news.”

Simon Brochu, 19, died at the scene and his older brother, Samuel Brochu, 22, died in hospital on Sunday. Quebec’s coroner’s office confirmed the deaths, adding one of its members has been assigned to investigate.

The third victim, a 19-year-old man, survived the collision.

Officials behind the train network, the Réseau express métropolitain, expressed their condolences.

The REM’s operator, Pulsar, said the collision occurred after people went on the tracks, which are fenced off and run along the provincial highway in the area. The operator also warned in a statement that attempting to cross the tracks is dangerous.

“We remind everyone of the importance of respecting safety zones and never entering the tracks, for your safety, and that crossing the REM tracks, like any other railway, is very dangerous,” Pulsar said in a statement.

“This is why the entire REM right-of-way is fenced.”

Pulsar also said it was collaborating closely with public authorities to shed full light on the circumstances surrounding the collision. The light-rail network recently opened 14 new stations running between downtown Montreal and Deux-Montagnes.

The train doesn’t ferry passengers at the hour the incident occurred, but the trains continue operating for testing, maintenance or other technical work outside of operating hours, Pulsar said.

On social media, friends and relatives of the victims paid tribute by changing their profile photos. Some used the image of a candle with the words “in the memory of the Brochu brothers” while others used a photo of a hockey jersey bearing the family name.

The community also wants to respect the family’s privacy in the face of tragedy, the mayor added. Local health officials are providing support to youth, families and parents.

“For families, losing a child is truly tragic,” Gagnon-Breton said. “For others who have already experienced this, it will also bring back memories.”