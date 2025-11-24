Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

He saved a man’s life using CPR in a B.C. park. A year later, he did it again

By Jason Pires & Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 24, 2025 10:00 pm
2 min read
Vladimir Ruzic (right) and Errol Aguilera (left) met when Ruzic went into cardiac arrest and needed help. View image in full screen
Vladimir Ruzic (right) and Errol Aguilera (left) met when Ruzic went into cardiac arrest and needed help. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Port Moody, B.C., resident Vladimir Ruzic and his family love going on outings and having fun as a family.

But on May 10, 2024, that stability was shattered when they visited Hastings Park.

“I was feeling great … I thought to myself, life is beautiful,” Ruzic told Global News.

However, while at the park, Ruzic, who was 41 at the time, went into cardiac arrest. The episode required double bypass surgery followed by a long stay in the hospital.

But Ruzic was lucky someone else was there that day.

Errol Aguilera, who coaches young sprinters as a side hustle, was at the park and saved Ruzic’s life by giving him CPR until paramedics arrived.

Months later, Ruzic’s wife, Laura, tracked the 45-year-old down to thank him for his actions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: CPR Awareness Month'
Health Matters: CPR Awareness Month

Exactly one year after his cardiac arrest, Ruzic and his family decided to mark the occasion by inviting Aguilera for dinner on Commercial Drive.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But while they were waiting for their table, the unthinkable happened.

Trending Now

A man went into cardiac arrest outside the restaurant, and Aguilera jumped in again to help. Ruzic was also able to help, holding the man and reassuring him that help was on the way.

“What are the chances? I don’t know,” Ruzic said.

They don’t know the name of the man they saved, but paramedics assured them at the scene that he was breathing and was going to be OK, they said.

“We have this bond now and this whole understanding that, I don’t think most people experience that in this life, ever,” Ruzic said.

Story continues below advertisement

This experience inspired Ruzic to start a YouTube channel.

The two men say it was an unbelievable chance encounter that brought them together and a reminder that when life is in the fast lane, it’s good to slow down and savour the connections.

November is CPR month, and according to the Canadian Red Cross, giving bystander CPR almost doubles the chances of survival in cardiac arrest episodes that occur outside of the hospital.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices