2-alarm fire displaces 10, sends 2 to hospital in Calgary’s northeast

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Calgary fire crews were called to the 100-block of Taradale Close NE for reports of two homes engulfed in flames.

Calgary Fire Department district chief Dave Nelson told Global News the call was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire with an additional engine provided.

“When crews arrived, both homes had a lot of fire involvement. It spread very, very, very quickly,” Nelson explained.

“I highly doubt those homes will be reoccupied. Those homes will probably both be getting torn down.”

View image in full screen Flames quickly spread, significantly damaging two homes. Navdeep Rana

Occupants within the two homes managed to get out safely, but two occupants in the basement of the home were removed by firefighters and were transported to Foothills hospital in critical but non-life-threatening condition.

Navdeep Rana lives directly next door to one of the homes and was the one who called 911 after first discovering what was going on.

“It seemed like maybe somebody was cooking something or barbecuing,” shared Rana. “(I) went over for checking, and there was a fire on that side.”

View image in full screen Navdeep Rana discovered the fire burning and rushed to call 911 and alert his neighbours. Drew Stremick / Global News

Rana continued, saying he doesn’t remember much after stumbling upon the fire which was burning between the two homes. He just started to help.

“My kids they were playing with their kids in the house,” Rana said. “So I just rescued them to come outside.”

A third home ended up being significantly damaged as well, but thankfully occupants were able to return once the fire was extinguished.

Calgary Fire Department continues to investigate how the fire was initially started, but they are reminding Calgarians to ensure their smoke detectors are functioning properly, and to move combustible materials away from the exterior of your home to reduce the risk of fires spreading.